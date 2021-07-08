Nowa firma członkowska Norm Holding – ST Trading

Firma Norm Holding od blisko 50 lat rozszerza swoją globalną działalność, obejmującą produkcję złączek i szeroko rozumianych komponentów dla branży motoryzacyjnej, stając się wyborem numer jeden dla największych marek i kluczowych producentów samochodowych na świecie. Dzięki ambicji zaspokajania potrzeb klientów i dążeniu do bycia liderem technologicznym w branży, Norm Holding posiada obecnie w swoim portfelu 16 firm, w tym 12 zakładów produkcyjnych, eksportując 55 proc. swojej produkcji zarówno do krajów europejskich, takich jak Niemcy, jak i do krajów obu Ameryk. Siłą napędową Norm Holding są ludzie, którzy w ramach struktury przedsiębiorstwa, stanowią grono ponad 2500 wykwalifikowanych pracowników. To dzięki nim Norm Holding może poszczycić się licznymi certyfikatami i najwyższymi normami jakości.

Od maja 2019 roku, Norm Holding rozpoczęła swoją działalność w Polsce. Spółka jest obecna na tym rynku m.in. pod marką St Trading, dostrzegając jednocześnie ogromny potencjał do dalszej ekspansji. Lokalny zespół specjalizuje się w sprzedaży oraz dystrybucji rozwiązań produkowanych przez Norm Holding i obok współpracy z branżą motoryzacji, swoją działalność koncentruje m.in. na sektorach rolniczym, meblarskim i budowlanym. Polski rynek ma dla St Trading także szczególne znaczenie, bo dzięki doskonałej lokalizacji oraz dostępie do kluczowych węzłów komunikacyjnych i autostrad, zapewnia idealne warunki do rozwoju w regionie.

http://www.sttrading.com.pl/pl

Norm Holding has been expanding its global activity for nearly 50 years, including the production of connectors and broadly understood components for the automotive industry, becoming the number one choice for the largest brands and key automotive manufacturers in the world. Thanks to the ambition to meet customer needs and striving to be a technology leader in the industry, Norm Holding currently has 16 companies in its portfolio, including 12 production plants, exporting 55 percent. of its production both to European countries such as Germany and the countries of the Americas The driving force behind Norm Holding are people who, within the structure of the company, constitute a group of over 2,500 qualified employees. It is thanks to them that Norm Holding can boast numerous certificates and the highest quality standards.

From May 2019, Norm Holding started its operations in Poland. The company is present on this market, among others under the brand name of St Trading, while noticing a huge potential for further expansion. The local team specializes in the sale and distribution of solutions produced by Norm Holding. in the agricultural, furniture and construction sectors. The Polish market is also of particular importance for St Trading, because thanks to its excellent location and access to key communication junctions and highways, it provides ideal conditions for development in the region.

http://www.sttrading.com.pl/pl